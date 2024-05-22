KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude oil Shipping Corp. 20-05-2024
OP-3 Ginga Kite Load Trans Maritime 20-05-2024
Molasses Pvt. Ltd
OP-2 Scirocco Disc Alpine Marine 16-05-2024
Mogas Services
B-5 Queen Win Disc Wheat North Star 31-03-2024
in Bulk International
B-6/B-7 Wan Hai Disc Load Riazeda 20-05-2024
612 Container Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Optimax I Disc Disc 20-05-2024
General General Cargo
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 30-04-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/1 Yantian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 20-05-2024
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Ts Keelung Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 19-05-2024
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Optimax I 21-05-2024 Disc Disc General
General Cargo Cargo
Yantian 21-05-2024 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan
Ts Keelung 21-05-2024 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cscl Jupiter 21-05-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Uafl Dubai 21-05-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line Pvt. Ltd
Ian H 21-05-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agency Pvt. Ltd
Elva 21-05-2024 D/49951 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
Nz Hangzhou 21-05-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Sea Trade
Shipping
Hodaka 22-05-2024 D/4052 Gac Pakistan
Galaxy Base Oil Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc 22-05-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Colombo Agency
Gsl Elizabeth 22-05-2024 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping
Ever Utile 22-05-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Tranquil Ace 22-05-2024 D/190 Unit Dynamic Shipping
Agency
Qi Shun 22-05-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Agency
Akij Noble 22-05-2024 L/55000 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Stolt Beluga 21-05-2024 Tanker -
Sea Elegant 21-05-2024 Tanker -
Ocean Wealth 21-05-2024 General Cargo -
Scirocco 21-05-2024 Tanker -
Apl Antwerp 21-05-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Scio Spirit Palm Alpine May. 15, 2024
Kernel
MW-2 Delta Rice/ Ocean May. 17, 2024
Cement Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Flag Filia Coal East Wind May. 18, 2024
PIBT Bulk Coal Ocean World May. 20, 2024
Jamaica
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Rigel Palm oil Alpine May. 18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC May 19, 2024
Durban
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil GSA May. 18, 2024
Excel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP OBE Fertilizer Bulk May. 20, 2024
Queen Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSSGC Alba Gas LPG Merchant May. 15, 2024
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemicals Alpine May. 20, 2024
Chemroad Zenith
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Mumbai-VIII Container MSC PAK May. 21, 2024
Rigel Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia Excel Gas oil GSA May. 21 2024
Delta Rice/ Ocean Service -do-
Cement
Flag Felia Coal East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Conti Courage Container GAC -do-
Tethis-7 Palm oil Trans Trade -do-
Advantage
Paradise Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Ammos Steel Coil Legend Shipping -do-
Peace
Victoria Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for Berths
Kouros Glory Cement Ever Green -do-
VTC Phoenix Rice Ocean Sea Ser -do-
Kouros
Leader Rice East Wind -do-
Bo-Mustafa-O Cement Crystal Sea Shipp -do-
Isabella Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hope Island Container GAC May 21, 2024
Marathopolis Container GAC May 22, 2024
Addison Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments