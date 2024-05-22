KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National Shalamar Crude oil Shipping Corp. 20-05-2024 OP-3 Ginga Kite Load Trans Maritime 20-05-2024 Molasses Pvt. Ltd OP-2 Scirocco Disc Alpine Marine 16-05-2024 Mogas Services B-5 Queen Win Disc Wheat North Star 31-03-2024 in Bulk International B-6/B-7 Wan Hai Disc Load Riazeda 20-05-2024 612 Container Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Optimax I Disc Disc 20-05-2024 General General Cargo Cargo Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 30-04-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/1 Yantian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 20-05-2024 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Ts Keelung Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 19-05-2024 Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Optimax I 21-05-2024 Disc Disc General General Cargo Cargo Yantian 21-05-2024 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Express Container Pakistan Ts Keelung 21-05-2024 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Cscl Jupiter 21-05-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Uafl Dubai 21-05-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Pvt. Ltd Ian H 21-05-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agency Pvt. Ltd Elva 21-05-2024 D/49951 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic Nz Hangzhou 21-05-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Sea Trade Shipping Hodaka 22-05-2024 D/4052 Gac Pakistan Galaxy Base Oil Pvt. Ltd Kmtc 22-05-2024 D/L Container United Marine Colombo Agency Gsl Elizabeth 22-05-2024 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Ever Utile 22-05-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Tranquil Ace 22-05-2024 D/190 Unit Dynamic Shipping Agency Qi Shun 22-05-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agency Akij Noble 22-05-2024 L/55000 Clinkers - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Stolt Beluga 21-05-2024 Tanker - Sea Elegant 21-05-2024 Tanker - Ocean Wealth 21-05-2024 General Cargo - Scirocco 21-05-2024 Tanker - Apl Antwerp 21-05-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Scio Spirit Palm Alpine May. 15, 2024 Kernel MW-2 Delta Rice/ Ocean May. 17, 2024 Cement Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Flag Filia Coal East Wind May. 18, 2024 PIBT Bulk Coal Ocean World May. 20, 2024 Jamaica ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Rigel Palm oil Alpine May. 18, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC May 19, 2024 Durban ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil GSA May. 18, 2024 Excel ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP OBE Fertilizer Bulk May. 20, 2024 Queen Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSSGC Alba Gas LPG Merchant May. 15, 2024 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemicals Alpine May. 20, 2024 Chemroad Zenith ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Mumbai-VIII Container MSC PAK May. 21, 2024 Rigel Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hafnia Excel Gas oil GSA May. 21 2024 Delta Rice/ Ocean Service -do- Cement Flag Felia Coal East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Conti Courage Container GAC -do- Tethis-7 Palm oil Trans Trade -do- Advantage Paradise Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Ammos Steel Coil Legend Shipping -do- Peace Victoria Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for Berths Kouros Glory Cement Ever Green -do- VTC Phoenix Rice Ocean Sea Ser -do- Kouros Leader Rice East Wind -do- Bo-Mustafa-O Cement Crystal Sea Shipp -do- Isabella Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hope Island Container GAC May 21, 2024 Marathopolis Container GAC May 22, 2024 Addison Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024