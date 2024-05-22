AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Markets Print 2024-05-22

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Crude oil      Shipping Corp.     20-05-2024
OP-3              Ginga Kite     Load           Trans Maritime     20-05-2024
                                 Molasses       Pvt. Ltd
OP-2              Scirocco       Disc           Alpine Marine      16-05-2024
                                 Mogas          Services
B-5               Queen Win      Disc Wheat     North Star         31-03-2024
                                 in Bulk        International
B-6/B-7           Wan Hai        Disc Load      Riazeda            20-05-2024
                  612            Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Optimax I      Disc           Disc               20-05-2024
                                 General        General Cargo
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       30-04-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/1         Yantian        Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        20-05-2024
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Ts Keelung     Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    19-05-2024
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Optimax I         21-05-2024     Disc                            Disc General
                                 General Cargo                          Cargo
Yantian           21-05-2024     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
Express                          Container                           Pakistan
Ts Keelung        21-05-2024     Disc Load                    Sharaf Shipping
                                 Container                             Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cscl Jupiter      21-05-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Uafl Dubai        21-05-2024     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                Line Pvt. Ltd
Ian H             21-05-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                              Agency Pvt. Ltd
Elva              21-05-2024     D/49951                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
Nz Hangzhou       21-05-2024     L/55000 Clinkers                   Sea Trade
                                                                     Shipping
Hodaka            22-05-2024     D/4052                          Gac Pakistan
Galaxy                           Base Oil                            Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc              22-05-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Colombo                                                                Agency
Gsl Elizabeth     22-05-2024     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                                     Shipping
Ever Utile        22-05-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Tranquil Ace      22-05-2024     D/190 Unit                  Dynamic Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Qi Shun           22-05-2024     L/55000 Clinkers               Bulk Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Akij Noble        22-05-2024     L/55000 Clinkers                           -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Stolt Beluga      21-05-2024     Tanker                                     -
Sea Elegant       21-05-2024     Tanker                                     -
Ocean Wealth      21-05-2024     General Cargo                              -
Scirocco          21-05-2024     Tanker                                     -
Apl Antwerp       21-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Scio Spirit    Palm           Alpine          May. 15, 2024
                                 Kernel
MW-2              Delta          Rice/          Ocean           May. 17, 2024
                                 Cement         Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Flag Filia     Coal           East Wind       May. 18, 2024
PIBT              Bulk           Coal           Ocean World     May. 20, 2024
                  Jamaica
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Rigel          Palm oil       Alpine          May. 18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC              May 19, 2024
                  Durban
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas oil        GSA             May. 18, 2024
                  Excel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               OBE            Fertilizer     Bulk            May. 20, 2024
                  Queen                         Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSSGC             Alba Gas       LPG            Merchant        May. 15, 2024
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Chemicals      Alpine                         May. 20, 2024
Chemroad Zenith
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Mumbai-VIII       Container      MSC PAK                        May. 21, 2024
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia Excel      Gas oil        GSA                             May. 21 2024
Delta             Rice/          Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Cement
Flag Felia        Coal           East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Conti Courage     Container      GAC                                     -do-
Tethis-7          Palm oil       Trans Trade                             -do-
Advantage
Paradise          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Ammos             Steel Coil     Legend Shipping                         -do-
Peace
Victoria          Mogas          Trans Marine              Waiting for Berths
Kouros Glory      Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
VTC Phoenix       Rice           Ocean Sea Ser                           -do-
Kouros
Leader            Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Bo-Mustafa-O      Cement         Crystal Sea Shipp                       -do-
Isabella Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hope Island       Container      GAC                             May 21, 2024
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                             May 22, 2024
Addison           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

