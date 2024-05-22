KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,206.77 High: 75,482.46 Low: 74,958.10 Net Change: 122.77 Volume (000): 159,510 Value (000): 7,862,050 Makt Cap (000) 2,359,117,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,521.98 NET CH (+) 122.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,555.18 NET CH (-) 47.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,139.59 NET CH (+) 272.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,106.29 NET CH (+) 83.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,791.23 NET CH (-) 31.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,947.70 NET CH (+) 22.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 21- MAY -2024 ====================================

