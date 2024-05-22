Markets Print 2024-05-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,206.77
High: 75,482.46
Low: 74,958.10
Net Change: 122.77
Volume (000): 159,510
Value (000): 7,862,050
Makt Cap (000) 2,359,117,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,521.98
NET CH (+) 122.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,555.18
NET CH (-) 47.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,139.59
NET CH (+) 272.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,106.29
NET CH (+) 83.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,791.23
NET CH (-) 31.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,947.70
NET CH (+) 22.95
------------------------------------
As on: 21- MAY -2024
====================================
