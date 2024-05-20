BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 18 and May 19, 2024
- Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave
- In call with Saudi counterpart, FM Dar ‘reviews preparations’ for crown prince’s visit: FO
- Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes, search under way
- ‘For Pakistan’s sake’: Nawaz says met Imran in 2013 with intent to cooperate
- PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan
- Foreign investors pressurise govt for remitting dividends
