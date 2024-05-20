May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

  • Important updates from May 18 and May 19, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave

  • In call with Saudi counterpart, FM Dar ‘reviews preparations’ for crown prince’s visit: FO

  • Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes, search under way

  • ‘For Pakistan’s sake’: Nawaz says met Imran in 2013 with intent to cooperate

  • PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

  • Foreign investors pressurise govt for remitting dividends

