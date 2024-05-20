Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave

In call with Saudi counterpart, FM Dar ‘reviews preparations’ for crown prince’s visit: FO

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes, search under way

‘For Pakistan’s sake’: Nawaz says met Imran in 2013 with intent to cooperate

PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

Foreign investors pressurise govt for remitting dividends

