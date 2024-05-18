AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-18

KP govt not doing any favour to Punjab’s farmers: Bokhari

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2024

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari in a rebuttal to the statements of KP ministers said that the KP government should be grateful to Punjab for allowing it to buy wheat.

“If there was no permission to buy wheat from Punjab then a loaf of bread would cost Rs50 in KP,” Azma said, adding: “The KP government is not doing any favour to the farmers of Punjab but is buying wheat for its own needs, Sheikh Chilli, who is running the province on federal funds should not brag in front of us.”

Azma Bokhari said, “The KP has always been buying wheat and flour from Punjab, the only difference now is that the facility of smuggling wheat and flour from Punjab is no longer available.”

She said the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has completely stopped the smuggling of wheat and flour from Punjab. “You should be thankful to the Punjab government for allowing you to buy wheat. We know how much sympathetic KP government is to the farmers,” the minister said, adding: “For four years, the people of Punjab have suffered a lot in the form of Buzdar gang.”

She said the KP government should worry about the poor people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa instead of Punjab. KP people should worry about their CM who has lost his senses these days, she added.

The minister said the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is going to introduce Rs400 billion historic package for the farmers. Ali Amin Gandapur is not willing even to provide even Rs400 relief to the Pakhtuns. The Gandapur government is attempting to cater basic needs of the Pakhtuns by displaying political jugglery, Azma concluded.

