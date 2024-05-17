AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Life & Style

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends Cannes Film Festival

  • Walks red carpet for Frances Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'
BR Life & Style Published May 17, 2024
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2024. Photo: AFP
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s film ‘Megalopolis’ on Thursday.

The star was dressed in a custom couture gown by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock with stark gold accents.

The designers Falguni and Shane Peacock chose to honour the actor with the choice of gold that for them “embodied a certain timelessness” in the actor’s life and career, according to Vogue India.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The former Miss World is not stranger to Cannes and has been attending for over 20 years since her debut in 2002 for her film ‘Devdas’.

She has represented a number of Indian designers on the red carpet throughout the years, including Sabyasachi and the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She was also the first Bollywood actress to be a jury member at the festival in 2003 – the same year that she became a global brand ambassador for L’Oreal.

Francis Ford Coppola’s epic ‘Megalopolis’ finally arrives at Cannes

The actor has made plenty red carpet statements over the years at the festival. Here is a look back at some of them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a gown by Ashi Studio at Cannes, 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a gown by Ashi Studio at Cannes, 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Sophie Couture gown at Cannes 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Sophie Couture gown at Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2016
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2016

