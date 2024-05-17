AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian drone killed mother and child, Russia says

AFP Published May 17, 2024

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone struck a family driving near the border in Russia’s Belgorod region on Friday, killing a mother and her four-year-old son, the region’s governor said.

The attack came as Kyiv launched a wave of drones at the annexed Crimean peninsula and Russia’s southern regions overnight, in one of its largest aerial offensives in weeks.

“In the village of Oktyabrsky, a kamikaze drone attacked a car carrying a driver and three passengers: a mum, dad and a child,” Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“As a result of the explosion, the woman died on the spot from her wounds. The child was in critical condition. Doctors did everything possible to save him,” but the four-year-old died of his injuries in hospital, he added.

The father was injured but “is in shock” and refused medical help, while the driver of the car was treated for shrapnel wounds to his hands, he added.

Another drone attack caused a fire at a gas station in Bessonovka village, but the flames were quickly put out, according to the governor.

Russia said it had intercepted or destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in the south of the country and over annexed Crimea and the Black Sea overnight.

Fifty-one drones were destroyed over Crimea, 44 over the Krasnodar region, six over the Belgorod region, six over the Black Sea and one over the Kursk region, its defence ministry said.

Russia says it shot down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea

Ukraine did not immediately comment but denies targeting civilians.

The drone wave comes as Russian forces advance along the front line, making their biggest territorial gains in 18 months as Ukraine struggles with ammunition and manpower shortages.

Ukraine has evacuated almost 9,000 civilians from its north east since Russian forces stormed across the border last week, advancing towards Vovchansk and nearby villages.

Russia Crimea Russia and Ukraine Russian defence ministry Russia-Ukraine war Ukrainian drone

Comments

200 characters
Karim Abbasi May 17, 2024 11:55am
why don't they count innocent Ukrainian children and women killed by ballistic missiles, drones and bombs dropped since February 2022?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Karim Abbasi May 17, 2024 11:56am
Crimea is the territory of Ukraine, isn't it?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Ukrainian drone killed mother and child, Russia says

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories