Palm oil trades lower as market waits for export and production data

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:17pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains on Tuesday as the market is awaiting Malaysia’s palm oil export and production performance for further cues.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 5 ringgit, or 0.13%, to 3,873 ringgit ($819.51) a metric ton during the midday break.

“The futures were seen trading slightly higher on the back of a bullish momentum rival oils futures in Asian hours.

The market is now focussed on May 1-15 palm oil export and production performance,“ said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.10%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.98%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.66%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

US soybeans were 35% planted, compared with the five-year average of 34% and analysts’ estimates of 39%.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-10 at 263,369 metric tons, according to LSEG.

Malaysian palm oil futures up on support from rival oils

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors eyed fresh drivers, including upcoming US inflation indicators and a monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this week. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may keep rising into a range of 3,926 ringgit to 3,969 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a falling wedge, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

