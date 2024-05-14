AIRLINK 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.69%)
Pakistan

Meezan Bank and Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

Press Release Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic Bank, has joined hands with Roche Pakistan, one of the world’s leading biotech companies, in an initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden of breast cancer treatment for patients across Pakistan.

Breast cancer remains a critical health challenge in Pakistan, claiming numerous lives and impacting countless families each year.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing this pressing issue, Meezan Bank has pledged its unwavering support to ease the financial strain associated with diagnosis, medication, and therapy for affected individuals and their families.

The primary aim of this sponsorship is to offer the finest medical services to breast cancer patients. Additionally, it endeavors to educate individuals on navigating financial obstacles and accessing treatment seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

