UK newspaper groups warn Apple over ad-blocking plans, FT reports

Reuters Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

LONDON: British newspaper groups have warned Apple that any move to impose a so-called “web eraser” tool to block advertisements would put the financial sustainability of journalism at risk, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Apple is preparing to include an AI-based privacy feature in the Safari browser in the next iOS 18 software update that will remove ads or other unwanted website content, the newspaper reported.

News Media Association (NMA), an industry body, raised concerns about how the planned tool would affect digital revenues in the industry, the FT said, citing a letter sent to Apple’s UK government affairs chief on Friday.

The letter, according to the report, added that professional journalism required funding and “advertising is a key revenue stream for many publishers”. In the letter, the NMA expressed concerns over editorial accountability if artificial intelligence tools were used to selectively remove or change the content of articles.

