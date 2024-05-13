May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-13

Speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting today

APP Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Parliament House to discuss issues related to scheduling the first parliamentary year of the 5th session of the 16th National Assembly.

The speaker has invited the parliamentary leaders and chief whips from various political parties, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and members of the National Assembly including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Amir Dogar, Ijaz Hussain Jakharani, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The meeting will discuss scheduling the motion of thanks for the President’s address and planning for the upcoming budget session.

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Parliament House. This session will likely address key legislative matters and government priorities.

National Assembly NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Budget session Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 parliamentary leaders

Comments

200 characters

Speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting today

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories