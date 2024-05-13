May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-13

Schools, colleges: Punjab announces vacation schedule

INP Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

LAHORE: With temperatures rising across Pakistan, Punjab has announced its summer vacation schedule for schools and colleges. The Education

Department has proposed a break from June 7th, 2024 to August 19th, 2024. An official notification is expected in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Sindh is considering an even earlier closure due to the intense heat. A final decision will likely be made after Class 9 and 10 exams conclude. The possibility of early vacations for students up to Class 8 is also on the table.

KU May 13, 2024 11:01am
What ever happened to established 3 month Summer holidays? The answer, privileged private schools n their fee lust. The Summer heat n UV radiation is the last thing on minds of pseudo-educationist.
