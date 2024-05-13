Governor says ‘Road to Makkah’ project will be successful

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emphasized the success of the ‘Road to Makkah’ project during his address at a ceremony in Karachi.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure affordable access to Hajj, underscoring the significant focus on Hajj training and the implementation of special arrangements for a seamless experience this year.

Governor Tessori also lauded the development of a dedicated Hajj app to streamline all matters related to the pilgrimage.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked Chaudhry Salik, the secretary, and warmly welcomed a delegation from Saudi Arabia at Karachi Airport.

Governor Tessori expressed optimism regarding the successful accomplishment of key trade agreements with the Saudi government and acknowledged the valuable services rendered by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan.

He extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.