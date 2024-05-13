TNS Beaconhouse and IAP collaborate to explore role of ‘school design’ in learning

LAHORE: TNS Beaconhouse in collaboration with the Institute of Architects of Pakistan (IAP) recently hosted an event titled, ‘’Blueprint for Learning: Where Design Meets Pedagogy” at the newly launched TNS Beaconhouse Gulberg. The event focused on the pivotal role of innovative school design in enhancing student learning. Attendees included architects, students of architecture, and educationists.

CEO of Beaconhouse School System, Kasim Kasuri, and founder and creative director of Rosan Bosch Studio and principal architect of TNS Beaconhouse Gulberg, Rosan Bosch, led the event with keynotes that outlined how architectural design intersects with teaching and learning to cultivate environments that foster creative problem-solving, critical thinking, and

collaborative learning.

CEO Beaconhouse School System, Kasim Kasuri, commented on the occasion saying, “Our commitment at TNS Beaconhouse is not just to education but to creating environments that inspire and challenge our students. Collaborations like these are essential in rethinking how space can be utilised to empower our learners.”

