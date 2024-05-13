T20I World Cup: Zaka expresses ‘good wishes’ for team

LAHORE: Former Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ch. Zaka Ashraf has expressed good wishes for Pakistan team in the forthcoming World T20I cricket cup.

Talking to Business Recorder at the sidelines of a pre-budget 2024-25 conference, organized jointly by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Business Recorder at a local hotel on Sunday, Zaka said he served as PCB Chairman with full sincerity and took major decisions in the interest of cricket; however, all his decisions were revered.

According to him, Babar Azam is suitable for Test captaincy and Shaheen Afridi is the best choice for leading T20 squad.

It may be noted that the former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has raised concerns over the decision-making process regarding the captaincy of the national cricket team, particularly highlighting the reinstatement of Babar Azam as white-ball captain after a brief hiatus.

Expressing his reservations, Hafeez questioned the rationale behind removing Babar Azam from the captaincy only to reinstate him within a short span. He criticized such decisions, labeling them as popular but ultimately harmful to the team’s dynamics.

