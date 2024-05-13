May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-05-13

Egypt’s Zakaria wins 16th CNS International Squash Championship 2024

Press Release Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Mohamad Zakaria clinched the title of 16th CNS International Squash Championship 2024. Closing ceremony of the championship was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The final match of the tournament was played between Mohamad Zakaria from Egypt & Nasir Iqbal from Pakistan. After a tough and thrilling competition Mohamad Zakaria won the match and was declared the champion of 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2024.

While addressing the ceremony Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s long association with the game of Squash. He stated that holding of CNS Open Squash since year 2000 on regular basis is indicative of Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promote the game of squash in the country.

The Chief Guest expressed his gratitude to Professional Squash Association (PSA), Pakistan Squash Federation, players, sponsors and the tournament organizers for impeccable conduct of the event.

