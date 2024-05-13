May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Balochistan’s power crisis: JI chief urges immediate action

NNI Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

QUETTA: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded on Sunday that the government immediately address the electricity crisis in Balochistan.

Speaking to participants of a sit-in organised by the Zamindar Action Committee, Naeem urged the chief minister to resolve the issues facing farmers in the province.

The JI chief pointed out that while there were thousands of tube wells in Balochistan, nearly 34 districts lacked access to a water system. He questioned how the land could be prepared for crops if these tube wells only ran for three hours a day.

Naeem emphasised that the economy of Balochistan depended on these tube wells and stressed that it was the responsibility of the parties governing the province to address the energy shortfall. He also suggested that the government arrange for solar panels for these tube wells.

