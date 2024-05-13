Prices of essential food items show a declining trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted here on Sunday.

A noticeable decrease in price of live chicken was registered in the open market as available at Rs330 against the price of Rs410/- showing an decrease of Rs80 per kg in the retail market, according to the survey.

Similarly, Cow meat with bone was available at Rs900 per kg and without bone at Rs800 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400/kg against the price of Rs2200/kg.

Price of flour remained stable as no further change was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of a 20-kg sac being sold at Rs1900-2000, the survey noted. Similarly, the price of 80-kg also remained unchanged in the wholesale market.

The survey said prices of vegetables remained high in the local market

Ginger was available at Rs800 per kilo. Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800/kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600/kg, the survey said. Price of onion was dropped to Rs150 from Rs200 per kilo while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs100 against the price of Rs150/kg. Price of tomatoes also came down at Rs100/kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs150-170, capsicum at Rs250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs144/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs150 per kg, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

