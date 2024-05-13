Hyderabad Division: Every village to be given water, drainage and storm water drain schemes: CM

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the demand of the people of rural areas announced that every village of Hyderabad Division would be given water supply, drainage and storm water drain schemes to save the sweet lands from turning brackish and simultaneously ordered reconstruction of revenue record burnt after the assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Thatta district.

Shah directed the local government minister and Mayor of Hyderabad to improve the performance of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and WASA; otherwise, he would take strict action. Shah directed the Works & Services Dept. to complete the ongoing work of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto flyover within few months as it was delayed due to litigations.

The meeting was attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary General Waqar Mahdi, provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Makhddom Mahboob, Jam Khan Shoro, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, elected representatives and ticket holders, LG representatives and party workers, divisional President Ali Nawaz Shah attended the meeting. Divisional General Secretary Senator Dost Ali Jaiser hosted the program.

Hyderabad: President UC 88 Asim Bhati (taluka Latifabad) speaking on occasion said that his UC lacked basic facilities such as high schools, a public library, and major health facilities.

Roshan Shoro of the Hari Committee lamented that the office bearers of the Hari Committee were ignored while distributing tickets for local bodies’ election. UC 95 has two schools that have been established but have not been functionalized. He pointed out that there was no health facility.

PPP district General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sahto demanded the chief minister to enhance M&R budgets of the Hyderabad district so that repairing could be carried out properly. He also urged the government to enhance the share of the Towns in the OZT. He said that Hyderabad has nine Town with an accumulated OZT share of Rs13.6 million, of which Rs10 million is utilized in salaries. And the rest of the amount is utilized in the payments of electricity, phone, and other bills. Therefore, Towns could not carry out development works. He demanded the government enhance the OZTR share of the towns of Hyderabad. The CM assured him that he had noted his points and would attend to his demands.

District President Saghir Ahmed proposed that such consultative meetings should be made a regular feature to interact with the workers at the grassroots level. He emphasized the need to strengthen coordination with the party ranks at every level.

Hyderabad Rural: Mir Mohammad Ashraf Talpur (Hyderabad Rural): He urged Minister Excise Sharjeel Memon to intensify the operation against drug mafias. At this, the CM directed the excise & taxation minister and district police to eradicate drugs from the entire division, while updating progress reports to him.

