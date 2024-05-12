AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-12

Govt wants to attract investment from UK, other countries: PM

  • Premier says Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long-standing relations that are further strengthening with the passage of time
APP Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 01:33pm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed Pakistan’s desire to attract investment from the UK and other countries, highlighting the country’s vast potential in diverse areas including agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and mining.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him at the PM House.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Economist and Director of the Economic and Evaluation Directorate, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, London, Professor Adnan Khan.

The prime minister said, “Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long-standing relations that are further strengthening with the passage of time.”

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to improving governance structures and introducing institutional reforms.

He said that the government was taking measures at the micro and macroeconomic levels to recover the country’s economy.

Moreover, he said the digitisation process of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was in a final stage.

The British delegation felicitated the government’s initiative to declare an education emergency in the country and expressed support for Pakistan’s recovery efforts.

