Punjab govt seeks cooperation with TUV Rheinland Co, Germany

LAHORE: The cooperation between TUV Rheinland and Punjab Government will further solidify mutual relations between Germany and Pakistan, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Benedik Aneselmann, Regional Executive Vice President of TUV Rheinland Company, Germany.

Matters related to the provision of their technical assistance for welfare projects in Punjab, including third party monitoring, project management, certification and auditing of development projects were discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister invited them to benefit from the rich business opportunities in Punjab.

Benedik Aneselmann assured Madam Chief Minister of his support for the welfare projects in Punjab. It was decided in principle to collaborate for making the monitoring of development projects more effective with the use of modern technology. It was also agreed to provide technical assistance and expertise for the successful completion of projects in Punjab.

Benedik Aneselmann appreciated the vision and dedication of Madam Chief Minister for the welfare of people in Punjab, and expressed his determination to play a constructive role in this regard.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the commitment of TUV Rheinland for providing innovation and sustainable solutions in Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

