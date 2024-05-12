Governor Punjab vows to play role of bridge between PPP, PML-N

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Saturday visited the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman, Mazar-i-Iqbal and Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri shrine. He offered â€œNawafalâ€ in the premises of Bibi Pak Damanâ€™s shrine, laid floral wreath at Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveriâ€™s shrine, offered Fateha and prayed for the stability and development of country.

The Governor also went to Mazar-i-Iqbal. Leaders of the Peopleâ€™s Party Hassan Murtaza, Dawood Ahmed, Sardar Ali and others were also present. A contingent of Rangers presented guard of honour to Punjab Governor at Mazar-i-Iqbal.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that first of all he was thankful to Almighty for giving him the opportunity to serve the people as Governor of Punjab. He said that he was a proud political worker and he reached this position by continuous hard work. He would work for the betterment of Punjab. As a representative of the federation, he would play a role in improving the communication between the federation and the Punjab government. He further said that he would also play the role of a bridge between the Muslim League (N) and the Peopleâ€™s Party.

The governor said that in the larger interest of the country, all political parties should forget their differences and be on the same page. He said that in view of the situation in the country, it is important that the coalition government runs smoothly. He said that except for one party, all the parties including the Peopleâ€™s Party, Muslim League (N) are responsible and patriotic and want stability in the country.

The governor said that he wants positive and good relations with all the parties including the opposition. He said that the economic indicators of the country are improving and along with this the prices of daily food items including flour and ghee are also decreasing which is encouraging, the government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of people.

In response to a question, the governor said that it is the responsibility of the government to solve the problems of farmers. He said that he would draw attention of the Chief Minister of Punjab towards the problems faced by the farmers regarding wheat. He said that he was from the working class and he would try his best to open the doors of the Governor House to the poor and the middle-class. He said that the welfare of the poor was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and he would carry it forward.

