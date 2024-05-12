PTI issues show-cause notice to Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday slapped party maverick Sher Afzal Marwat with a show-cause notice for violating the party discipline and hurting its interests through his remarks against senior party leaders and Saudi Arabia.

The development comes after PTI leader Omar Ayub announced that Marwat was removed from the party’s core and political committees on the direction of party founder Imran Khan following his recent statements about Saudi Arabia and myriad of other issues.

The notice states that Marwat has “issued irresponsible statements that harmed the party’s reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by the founder chairman Imran Khan not to violate party’s known and stated position.”

It further told Marwat that he “damaged relations with fellow party members and stakeholders through your actions/words.”

Marwat was ordered to explain himself in writing within three days of the notice as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

“If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules,” the notice reads.

