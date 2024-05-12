AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
President’s Trophy Grade-II 3-day cricket tournament begins

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: The President’s Trophy Grade-II three-day non-first-class tournament will get underway in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Saturday. The tournament will last till June 11.

The departments’ event, returning to the national circuit after the 2018-2019 seasons, will include 24 sides, which have been equally divided into four pools. Table toppers will progress to the semifinals, with the winners qualifying for the final.

The sides participating in the tournament are: Ahmad Glass, Azlaan Traders, Capital Development Authority, Eshaal Associates, Ghani Institute, Haidery Traders, Income Tax, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, JJ’s Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, Khayaban-e-Amin, MAQ Group, MiT Solutions, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pak-Saudi International, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Railways, Sabir’s Poultry, Sardar Sports & Group, Service Industries and TARA Group.

Pool-A will comprise Ahmad Glass, Income Tax, Khayaban-e-Amin, Pakistan Railways, Service Industries, and TARA Group, and will play their matches in Lahore at the LCCA ground, Railways Stadium, and Central Park Cricket Club Ground.

Pool-B includes Haidery Traders, JJ’s Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, MIT Solutions, Pak-Saudi International, and Sabir’s Poultry, and will play their matches at various Khyber Pakhtunkhwa venues, including Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi; Shama Cricket Ground, Peshawar; and Mardan Sports Complex, Mardan.

Capital Development Authority, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force form Pool-C, and will play their matches in Islamabad at the National Ground, Diamond Ground and Shalimar Cricket Ground.

