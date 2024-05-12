AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-12

Cigarettes: Experts for gradual implementation of uniform FED rate

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Health experts have strongly recommended gradual implementation of a uniform Federal Excise Duty (FED) rate across all cigarette brands, creating a level playing field for fair competition.

In their budget proposals for 2024-25, a collective presentation of health activists has been made to the government on the issue of “Recovering Healthcare Costs and Saving Lives: An Urgent Call for a Tobacco Tax Increase in the Budget 2024.”

According to the Pakistan - tobacco fact sheet (2024-25), the tax proposal is a clear ‘win-win’ in terms of health and revenue for the government and the people of Pakistan. A general argument that a tax increase may promote illicit trade has been strongly refuted by research evidence showing that tobacco firms manipulate their reported production to influence tax policy and evade taxes.

Beyond 2024-25, the government should strongly consider embedding cost recovery in tobacco tax policy through automatic adjustments to excise taxes, ensuring they cover a certain percentage of total health costs attributable to smoking;

The government should prescribe more ambitious tax increases for the next three years, they maintained.

The presentation further revealed that maintaining the current rate could result in a decrease in health recovery from 17.8% to 15.6%.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Fed cigarettes Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 budget 2024 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Cigarettes: Experts for gradual implementation of uniform FED rate

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories