Devastating floods: Pakistan expresses solidarity with Afghan people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan following devastating floods hit the neighbouring country that also resulted in killings of many people.

“The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan,” Foreign Office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, injured and the communities affected by this natural calamity and we pray for the early recovery of those missing,” it added.

It further stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.

