‘2.76m acres of land brought under cotton cultivation’

LAHORE: Farmers in Punjab have so far brought 2.76 million acres of land under cotton cultivation in the province which is 50 per cent of the target fixed in this season.

It was disclosed at a high-level meeting held at Agriculture House Lahore under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

In the meeting, ongoing field activities for cotton cultivation were reviewed.

On this occasion, the Secretary Agriculture has said that for achievement of 4 million acres of cotton cultivation target, all the field formations have been assigned a special task and digital monitoring of their activities is being done.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo clarified that till May 31st from director to field assistant will ensure the achievement of cotton cultivation target set on daily basis for them.

Any slackness and negligence in achieving the goal of cotton cultivation will not be tolerated. Show-cause notices will be issued to the targeted officers and personnel who failed to achieve their cotton cultivation target. He further said that the field formations should compile accurate cotton data and speed up the ongoing activities to guide the farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024