Maryam underscores need for revolutionizing real estate sector

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: “Together, ADM Holding, Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) are poised to revolutionize Lahore’s real estate sector, setting new standards for efficiency, transparency, and innovation,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, matters related to digitalisation of land transactions and reforms in Lahore’s real estate sector were discussed.

Chief Minister said, “Partnership of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES) would prove instrumental in the development of real estate sector of Lahore by raising investors’ confidence.”

She highlighted, “This collaboration underscores LDA’s commitment to promoting sustainable development in Lahore. This strategic partnership aims to modernize and streamline land transactions, ensuring they are more efficient, transparent, and security. By leveraging advanced technologies and best practices, the initiative seeks to elevate Lahore’s overall real estate ecosystem by encouraging investment and fostering economic growth in the region.”

Expressing commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum said, “We are excited to collaborate with Lahore Development Authority and Emirates Real Estate Solutions to deliver positive change in Lahore’s real estate sector.”

He added, “This collaboration signifies a shared vision to modernize Lahore’s real estate sector and cultivate a more favourable environment for investment and development.”

He also highlighted, “Through this partnership, we aim to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor confidence, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.”

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions, echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are eager to partner with the Lahore Development Authority and the Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum to bring transformative change to Lahore’s real estate sector. Our collective expertise and resources will enable us to implement innovative solutions that will benefit investors, developers, and the community at large.”

ERES, a Dubai Government-owned company, brings extensive expertise in real estate development and management, with a proven track record of implementing innovative solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LDA Maryam Nawaz Sharif ADM Holding

