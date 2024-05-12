E-ballot held to hand over 20,000 bikes to students

LAHORE: The e-balloting process to give bikes to the students on interest free and soft installments under the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative programme was conducted here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan conducted e-balloting of the applications for bikes. The Minister conducted the four different categories e-balloting process for giving bikes to male and female students by pressing a button.

Vice-chancellors of various universities along with male and female students were also present on the occasion. Bilal Akbar said all the institutions worked with a great amount of devotion and dedication for making this programme successful.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are introducing excellent schemes for working women and differently-abled people.

Bilal Akbar expressed his gratitude to the vice chancellors and college principals for extending their cooperation in the successful holding of road shows.

He said that it is not the infrastructural change with regard to the provision of bikes on interest-free and soft installments but cultural transformation.

Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi while giving a detailed briefing regarding provision of bikes said that the male and female students are being provided 1,000 e-electric bikes and 19,000 petrol bikes through transparent e-balloting process. Electric bikes will be given to the students of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions.

As many as 190,000 students got themselves registered for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments. Some 72,640 students submitted online applications.

