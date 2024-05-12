AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-12

CNIC issuance & renewal: NADRA urged to make hepatitis screening mandatory

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: With an estimated 15 million people affected by Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan, leading gastroenterologists have urged the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to make mandatory hepatitis B & C screening for the issuance and renewal of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Additionally, they called for linking the issuance of birth certificates and Form-B with the mandatory administration of the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of a child’s birth, noting that only 3% of children in Pakistan currently receive this crucial vaccine at birth.

Dr Lubna Kamani, a prominent gastroenterologist and President of the Pakistan GI and Liver Disease Society (PGLDS), emphasized these recommendations at the concluding session of the 6th Annual Conference of PGLDS in Karachi.

She highlighted the alarming prevalence of Hepatitis B and C, with around 10 million people affected by Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and 5 million by Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) in the country.

Dr Kamani emphasized that NADRA should not issue CNICs or renew existing ones without screening for Hepatitis B & C status, stressing the importance of early detection and intervention.

She attributed the spread of these viruses to unnecessary injections, contaminated medical tools, and unsafe practices, pointing out that intravenous drug users face a significantly higher risk.

Highlighting the mortality associated with HBV and HCV infections, Dr Kamani underscored the need for comprehensive national data, improved access to testing and treatment facilities, and enhanced public awareness to combat these public health challenges effectively.

In his remarks, Prof Dr Shahid Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of PGLDS, advocated learning from Egypt’s successful efforts in eliminating viral hepatitis, especially Hepatitis C.

He cited Egypt’s “100 Million Healthy Lives” campaign, which utilized extensive testing and treatment infrastructure to screen the entire adult population for HCV and make treatment widely accessible.

Dr Sajjad Jamil, another leading gastroenterologist, highlighted the effective treatment options available for Hepatitis B and C. While there is no cure for Hepatitis B, antiviral medications can suppress the virus and prevent complications. In contrast, Hepatitis C is curable with Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs), which offer high cure rates exceeding 95% in most cases.

During a session on “Women in GI”, Dr Nazish Butt and Dr Lubna Kamani emphasized the need for more trained female gastroenterologists in Pakistan to address the significant number of women suffering from gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

The conference concluded with a call for action by government that prioritize hepatitis screening and treatment to reduce the burden of these diseases in Pakistan.

