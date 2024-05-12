CS orders vigilant monitoring of development projects

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah has urged vigilant monitoring of development projects, ensuring timely completion and optimal utilisation of resources.

Expressing concern over Sindh’s performance in the collection of agricultural income tax, the Chief Secretary mandated a rigorous approach towards revenue management, emphasising the significance of maintaining accurate revenue records and augmenting agricultural income tax collections.

He underscored the imperative for Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to elevate public service standards. Recognising the crucial role of disaster preparedness, the Chief Secretary assigned the responsibility of formulating readiness plans to Deputy Commissioners, who serve as the heads of District Disaster Management Committees. This proactive measure aims to enhance community resilience and mitigate the impact of potential disasters.

To foster direct engagement with citizens, Deputy Commissioners were instructed to conduct open ‘Katcheris’ (public meetings) to address grievances and promptly resolve issues affecting the general populace and to bridge the gap between the administration and the community.

He instructed field officers to intensify monitoring efforts concerning wheat procurement and the anti-polio campaigns across the province.

He asked for vigilant supervision to ensure the seamless execution of wheat procurement operations and the effective implementation of the anti-polio campaign.

He said that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners will be closely scrutinised and reflected in their annual performance reports.

The initiative underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance, as it continues to prioritize the welfare and prosperity of the people of Sindh.

Chief Secretary Shah reiterated the importance of public trust in governmental institutions, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold this trust through effective service delivery.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by field officers, he assured swift resolution of any outstanding issues, underscoring the administration’s unwavering commitment to facilitating their duties.

With a steadfast resolve to enhance governance and elevate the quality of public services, he affirmed the administration’s dedication to fostering a responsive and accountable governance framework for the benefit of all citizens.

