AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-12

CS orders vigilant monitoring of development projects

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah has urged vigilant monitoring of development projects, ensuring timely completion and optimal utilisation of resources.

Expressing concern over Sindh’s performance in the collection of agricultural income tax, the Chief Secretary mandated a rigorous approach towards revenue management, emphasising the significance of maintaining accurate revenue records and augmenting agricultural income tax collections.

He underscored the imperative for Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to elevate public service standards. Recognising the crucial role of disaster preparedness, the Chief Secretary assigned the responsibility of formulating readiness plans to Deputy Commissioners, who serve as the heads of District Disaster Management Committees. This proactive measure aims to enhance community resilience and mitigate the impact of potential disasters.

To foster direct engagement with citizens, Deputy Commissioners were instructed to conduct open ‘Katcheris’ (public meetings) to address grievances and promptly resolve issues affecting the general populace and to bridge the gap between the administration and the community.

He instructed field officers to intensify monitoring efforts concerning wheat procurement and the anti-polio campaigns across the province.

He asked for vigilant supervision to ensure the seamless execution of wheat procurement operations and the effective implementation of the anti-polio campaign.

He said that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners will be closely scrutinised and reflected in their annual performance reports.

The initiative underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance, as it continues to prioritize the welfare and prosperity of the people of Sindh.

Chief Secretary Shah reiterated the importance of public trust in governmental institutions, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold this trust through effective service delivery.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by field officers, he assured swift resolution of any outstanding issues, underscoring the administration’s unwavering commitment to facilitating their duties.

With a steadfast resolve to enhance governance and elevate the quality of public services, he affirmed the administration’s dedication to fostering a responsive and accountable governance framework for the benefit of all citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

development projects Syed Asif Hyder Shah income tax collections

Comments

Comments are closed.

CS orders vigilant monitoring of development projects

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories