Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for a second straight session on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staples and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.98% at 12,518.97, gaining for the third straight week.

Browns Investments PLC and Cargills (Ceylon) PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.5% and 0.94%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 111.4 million shares from 140.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.6 million) from 2.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 173.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.44 billion rupees, the data showed.