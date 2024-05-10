AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on weak auction; BOJ rate outlook eyed

Reuters Published May 10, 2024

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Friday amid a tepid auction for 30-year bonds, as investors continued to search for appropriate levels following hawkish Bank of Japan (BOJ) minutes.

The 10-year JGB yield, which moves inversely to bond prices, ticked up 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.910% after the auction results were published.

The 30-year JGB yield climbed 2.5 bps to 1.995%. Numbers showed weak demand for the super long-term bond, with an auction tail, the gap between the lowest and average price, of 0.30 yen.

That was considerably larger than the previous month’s 0.13 yen.

The bid-to-cover ratio was somewhat lower at 3.25 versus 3.47 in April, also indicating less appetite.

The auction comes a day after the BOJ released a summary of opinions from its April meeting, which showed some board members saw the chance of interest rates rising faster than anticipated.

The summary also included mention of possible reductions to the central bank’s bond-buying amounts in the future.

“That hurt appetite for bonds,” said Yoshiro Sato, an economist at Resona Holdings.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

“Expectations that the BOJ would maintain the current purchase amount was a support for the market.” JGB investors have been watching closely for indications that the BOJ could cut purchases.

The bank has been an aggressive bond buyer to defend its ultra-low rate policy, and it owns about half of the entire market. Many market players expect the BOJ to hike rates later this year, with some estimating that move could come as soon as July.

Views are divided on how much more the central bank will hike after that.

The two-year JGB yield, which is highly sensitive to the BOJ’s policy, edged up 0.5 bp to a two-week high of 0.315%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.520%.

The 20-year JGB yield was up 1.5 bps at 1.695%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields rise on weak auction; BOJ rate outlook eyed

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories