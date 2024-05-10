Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks rise 1.85%, MPOB says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of April rose 1.85% from the previous month to 1.74 million metric tons, the first month-on-month rise in six months, data from the industry regulator showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production gained 7.86% from March to 1.50 million tons, while palm oil exports fell 6.97% to 1.23 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

Malaysian palm oil futures slip

A Reuters survey forecast April inventories at 1.68 million tons, a 2% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.46 million tons and exports at 1.22 million tons.