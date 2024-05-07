Govt employees, journalists: Electric motorcycles should be introduced: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh Government should give Pakistani business community support and all possible facilities who are investing abroad to invest in their country so that investment in the country can be promoted and the country's economy can be further stabilized.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Pakistan's first private charging station for electric vehicles in Karachi. Abdul Sami Khan, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Siemens MD Syed Mohammad Daniyal, Dr. Zahid Ansari, AK Memon and Director Siemens Hisham Haris also spoke on this occasion.

He said that the Sindh government is promoting public-private partnership and providing all possible support and cooperation to investors in various sectors in the province and added that in view of increasing environmental and continuous rise in temperature, we should go towards green energy and solarization.

Nasir Shah said that such stations should be installed in the entire province. He added that electric motorcycles should also be introduced for government employees and journalists, while a solarize unit should also be installed in the Karachi Press Club.

Nasir Shah said labour-intensive miners are the backbone of the energy sector. He added that any kind of negligence or carelessness to protect their life and health is intolerable therefore, the leases of companies that do not take safety measures for the health and lives of miners will be cancelled and no one's pressure or recommendation in this regard will be tolerated. Nasir Shah said that all our ongoing development schemes were stopped in the past period, but on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the CM and his team are trying to speed up and complete all the development schemes.

Minister said that special funds will be allocated for the establishment of solar parks in the upcoming budget for industries and general consumers.

He added that in the first, second and third phases, the electricity consumers using 100-200 and 300 units respectively will be provided facilities by the government.

Minister said that the government will fully support the production of electronic motorcycles and cars at the local level. Nasir Shah said that relief will be given to the common man in the upcoming budget.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will fulfill the promise of providing free electricity in the manifesto and steps are being taken in this regard.

