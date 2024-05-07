May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 06, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 06, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.83    22.33
2-Week      21.83    22.33
1-Month     21.79    22.29
3-Month     21.62    21.87
6-Month     21.35    21.60
9-Month     21.11    21.61
1-Year      20.77    21.27
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

