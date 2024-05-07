Markets Print 2024-05-07
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 06, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 06, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.83 22.33
2-Week 21.83 22.33
1-Month 21.79 22.29
3-Month 21.62 21.87
6-Month 21.35 21.60
9-Month 21.11 21.61
1-Year 20.77 21.27
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments