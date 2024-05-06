AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
2024-05-06

Dar greets Gambian president for organising OIC summit

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of the Gambia Adama Barrow on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, an official press release said on Sunday.

Dar congratulated President Barrow on the successful holding of the 15th OIC Summit and appreciated the fact that The Gambia had highlighted the critical issue of Islamophobia through the platform of the OIC Summit, the press release said. President Barrow expressed his deep appreciation for the high-level participation by Pakistan at the 15th OIC Summit, the press release added.

On the conference’s sidelines, Dar held meetings with different foreign delegates including those from China, Turkey and Azerbaijan, according to the statement.

