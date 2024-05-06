AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
SAU, consortium of Chinese universities to establish int’l joint lab

Published 06 May, 2024

HYDERABAD: In a groundbreaking collaboration with a consortium of Chinese universities, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is poised to establish an international joint lab dedicated to stem cell research in animals and plants.

Both institutions have reached an agreement to exchange expertise in research and teaching, as well as standardized seeds of crops, vegetables, and fruits.

Notably, Sindh Agriculture University has forged high-level agreements with esteemed Chinese teaching and research institutions, including a pivotal memorandum with Northwestern A&F University, Yangling, China.

The auspicious occasion unfolded during a significant ceremony held in the university’s senate hall.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri of Sindh Agriculture University, alongside the Chairman of Organic Biohealth Agricultural Sciences Silk Road Biotech Industry Association, and representatives from Northwestern A&F University, engaged in the exchange of crucial documents with the Chief Scientist of Sino-Pak Biohealth Agriculture Extra-Mural Sciences and Technology Demonstration Park, and the Director of Sino-Pak Research Center, Zhang Ixin.

This agreement bears immense importance for Pakistan, particularly for the province of Sindh. The collaboration aims to facilitate the exchange of graduate and postgraduate students, foster faculty development initiatives, facilitate the exchange of various crop seeds, animal breeds, and their germplasm, establish a Sino Park Research Center at Sindh Agriculture University, and enhance agricultural biotechnological resources. The establishment of an International Joint Lab for Biohealth Agriculture and Stem Cell Research in animals and plants is also on the agenda.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed optimism that this agreement would catalyze the transfer of modern agricultural technology, particularly in agriculture and veterinary sciences. He stressed the importance of maintaining plants free from unnecessary medications and averting their chemical dependency.

The event witnessed the presence of a prominent Chinese delegation led by Zhang Yuzhou, Hua Jinuan and Zhao Limin, alongside deans, professors, and heads of various faculties of Sindh Agriculture University.

Dr. Shah Nawaz Marri adeptly fulfilled the hosting and briefing duties throughout the program.

