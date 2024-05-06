AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-06

PDP demands govt take action against tax evaders

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: The tax evaders and black economy mafia bosses are putting a strong resistance to the bids of government to broaden tax base and the government should also resist them bravely, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said the decision of the FBR to block the cell phone SIMs of tax evaders is a welcome decision, adding without taking such strong and unpopular decisions our sagging economy couldn’t be salvaged.

He said the government presently only squeezes the salaries class while other high-earning segments of society easily evade taxes. He said the poor people are burdened with indirect taxes while the elite class enjoys every sort of relief.

Altaf Shakoor regretted that our political parties also support the tax evaders and corrupt elite class people. Every effort of the government to increase the tax base fails because of the lack of political will. He said major tax evaders reportedly belong to the elite class and they sabotage every step aimed at broadening tax base. He said these people are also funding and running our major political parties.

He said the government must use the artificial intelligence to net the tax evaders. He said the FBR and the State Bank of Pakistan have extensive records and data of the financial transactions and expenses incurred in the country. If they are really sincere to chase the tax evaders our tax collection could be easily doubled. He said we depend on IMF loans because we generate very low taxes. The only way to break this debt trap is to increase our tax collection and all-out efforts should be taken in this regard.

He said the courts should also decide the pending tax cases timely as presently litigation involving billions of rupees is pending with court.

He said the FBR should be purged from corrupt officers who give shelter to the mega tax evaders. He said strict action is urgently needed against the corruption and kickbacks mafia whose interests are being looked after by the notorious people sitting in the corridors of power.

He said we can’t end corruption by sending small-scale corrupt people to jail and the mega-scale corrupt people to the corridors of power. He said this type of hypocrisy must end for good now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Altaf Shakoor PDP

Comments

200 characters

PDP demands govt take action against tax evaders

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

Saudi business team arrives

IMF says its mission to visit this month

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

PIAF delegation meets minister: ‘Govt to take business-friendly initiatives for economic growth’

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

Need stressed to implement much delayed TTS

Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

Read more stories