Ties between UAF, Syrian varsities to be strengthened

FAISALABAD: Ties between the Syrian universities and University of Agriculture Faisalabad will be strengthened especially in the field of agriculture, livestock, and academic exchange programmes in order to benefit from each other’s experiences.

It was discussed at Syrian Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research delegation’s visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). They held a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, deans and directors.

The Syrian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Education Dr Rami Waheed, while the Director Information Technology of the Ministry of Higher Education, Syria Dr Manal Sulaiman, Syrian Director Scientific Research Dr Yasser Saeed; Syrian Director International Co-Operation Dr Adil Mahfouz, Director IT Ministry of Education Dr Najeeb Sohail, Syria Education Director Dr Raghib Ali, Counselor DHM Pakistan Embassy Umar Hayat Khan, Deputy Secretary Ministry of Federal Education Islamabad Dr Zulfiqar and others were also present.

