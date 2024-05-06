Punjab wraps up special polio drive in 10 high-risk districts

LAHORE: Punjab has wrapped up special polio campaign in 10 high-risk districts with polio eradication programme head in Punjab calling upon districts to ensure submission of transparent data on time.

On Sunday the campaign was concluded in the province with the coverage of more than 8.9 million children. The process of data collection was still under way till the filing of the report.

Lahore topped the list of most vaccinated children with over 2.1 million children inoculated in the first six days. Rawalpindi followed with more 8.6 million vaccinations. Data of seventh day was still being compiled till the filing of the story.

Districts included in the sub-national polio campaign were divided into two categories. Bigger districts included Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. While smaller districts included Multan, DG Khan, RY Khan, Rajanpur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Mianwali.

Campaign had already been wrapped in the seven smaller districts on Friday. While in mega districts including Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi, the campaign was wrapped up on Sunday.

Issuing directions on Sunday, the head of the polio programme in Punjab and Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal instructed the District Health Management Authorities to complete data collection as well as submission at earliest.

