AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-05

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 04, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 05, 2024)....
Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 04, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 05, 2024).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           34-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)        39-25 (°C) 46-00 (%)
Larkana           43-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        44-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      29-16 (ºC) 03-00 (%)        30-16 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          33-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        35-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            27-12 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        29-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        33-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        35-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:04 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:51 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather report weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories