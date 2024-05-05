Pakistan Print 2024-05-05
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 04, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 05, 2024)....
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 04, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 05, 2024).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 46-00 (%)
Larkana 43-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 29-16 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 30-16 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 33-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 27-12 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 29-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:04 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:51 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
