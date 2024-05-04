AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-04

Existing JCP rules: JCP decides continuing appointment of apex court judges

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) decided that the process of appointments of judges in the superior judiciary should continue according to the existing JCP rules.

The JCP, on Friday, held its meeting at the Supreme Court, which was presided over by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and participated by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and former judge of Supreme Court Manzoor Malik.

The chief justices and the senior puisne judges of the Federal Shariat Court and all the High Courts, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, provincial law ministers, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and the members of Pakistan Bar Council and provinces’ Bar Councils were also present.

As the chairman JCP Justice Faez elaborated the agenda of the meeting, Azam Nazeer requested the Commission to defer it because the federal government was considering amending Article 175A of the Constitution and that the formation of the Commission may be changed.

Justice Yahya then suggested that since the government was intending to propose amendments to the constitution; therefore, the discussion on the agenda should be deferred and the meeting should be postponed.

The view of all members was solicited and it was agreed to adjourn the meeting; however, it was agreed that this should not delay the process of appointments, which may continue in accordance with the existing rules.

The JCP meeting was adjourned for an indefinite period.

CJP Qazi Faez, who is also the chairman of the Commission, on December 4 last year, had constituted a committee to review the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules, 2010, to propose amendments to the JCP Rules. It was co-chaired by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and former judge Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik to recommend such rules of procedure for the Commission in making appointments of the judges of the constitutional courts, that comply with the collegial and inclusive decision-making process enshrined in Article 175-A of the Constitution.

The important areas of consideration for proposing amendments in the 2010 Rules include: Process for convening meetings of the Commission and making decisions therein; Initiation of nomination(s) in the Supreme Court; Initiation of nomination(s) in the High Courts; Adequate representation of the district judiciary and the Bar for elevation; Diversity; Criteria for selection for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the High Courts; Confirmation of additional judges in the High Courts; and establishment of a Secretariat of the Commission, appointment of the secretary and other staff thereto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SC Judicial Commission of Pakistan JCP rules JCP CJP Qazi Faez Isa apex court judges

Comments

200 characters

Existing JCP rules: JCP decides continuing appointment of apex court judges

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories