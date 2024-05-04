SC judgement of 22.03.24: Zardari approves Justice Shaukat’s retirement notification

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgement of 22.03.2024, President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the issuance of retirement notification of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, on attaining the age of superannuation, ie, with effect from 30.06.2021.

The president, Friday, approved the issuance of retirement notification under Article 195 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He also approved the withdrawal of the Law and Justice Division’s notification, dated 11.10.2018, regarding Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as judge, Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, Siddiqui had been removed as judge of IHC, vide notification dated 11.10.2018, upon the recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan, under Article 209(6) of the Constitution.

The president approved the proposals of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the advice of the prime minister.

