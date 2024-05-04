UK assures continuous support for strong, stable Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has said that Pakistan is currently facing a difficult economic situation and reassured the UK government’s continued support for a strong and stable Pakistan.

The British high commissioner was speaking at the National Press Club where she visited on the International Press Freedom Day which was marked on Friday.

On the occasion, she said that Pakistan will have to take the right decisions to overcome the challenges and come out of the difficult economic situation.

The British high commissioner also expressed solidarity with the journalists on the eve of International Press Freedom Day, adding that she was happy to visit the National Press Club and meet the journalists.

She said that for journalists, it is difficult to work in difficult areas, especially in war zone areas where many journalists lost their lives in the line of duty.

For journalists, the current situation around the world is not limited by threats but various other challenges through which they pass and work. Free media is very important in any society, she added.

She also spoke at length on the challenges posed to the planet by climate change, adding that countries need to respond to the common challenge collectively.

She also highlighted the potential of enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in various areas, especially trade and economy, and people-to-people contacts.

About the forthcoming cricket series between Pakistan and England, she said the Pakistan cricket team is going to the UK this month and it is hoped that cricket fans will enjoy the Pakistan-England cricket series.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024