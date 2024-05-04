New varieties of cotton: Punjab govt investing Rs1.5bn to set up state-of-art research centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Government is investing Rs 1.5 billion to establish state-of-the-art research centers aimed at developing new varieties of cotton, wheat, and rice crops with enhanced quality and increased yields.

Minister of Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, disclosed this during his visit to the Cotton Research Institute in Multan on Friday.

Accompanying the Minister were Members of the Provincial Assembly Rana Muhammad Saleem, Chaudhry Zia-ul Rehman, Chaudhry Osama Fazal, Osama Leghari, and Zahid Akram.

Also present were Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel.

Minister Kirmani inspected the experimental trials conducted at the Cotton Research Institute, Multan, and provided directives to scientists regarding the development of varieties resilient to climate change. He also examined varieties such as Bhindi Tori with distinct leaf characteristics planted on site.

Minister Kirmani emphasized the necessity of discovering cotton varieties resistant to whitefly and pink bollworm. He underscored the importance of cultivating research materials in diverse geographical regions to assess their adaptability and potential.

Furthermore, he stressed the completion of research activities aligned with contemporary agricultural needs, focusing on the profitability of discovered varieties for farmers.

Kirmani highlighted the significance of aligning research efforts with the demands of the local textile industry, emphasizing the importance of market-driven research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024