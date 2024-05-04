AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-04

New varieties of cotton: Punjab govt investing Rs1.5bn to set up state-of-art research centres

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: The Punjab Government is investing Rs 1.5 billion to establish state-of-the-art research centers aimed at developing new varieties of cotton, wheat, and rice crops with enhanced quality and increased yields.

Minister of Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, disclosed this during his visit to the Cotton Research Institute in Multan on Friday.

Accompanying the Minister were Members of the Provincial Assembly Rana Muhammad Saleem, Chaudhry Zia-ul Rehman, Chaudhry Osama Fazal, Osama Leghari, and Zahid Akram.

Also present were Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel.

Minister Kirmani inspected the experimental trials conducted at the Cotton Research Institute, Multan, and provided directives to scientists regarding the development of varieties resilient to climate change. He also examined varieties such as Bhindi Tori with distinct leaf characteristics planted on site.

Minister Kirmani emphasized the necessity of discovering cotton varieties resistant to whitefly and pink bollworm. He underscored the importance of cultivating research materials in diverse geographical regions to assess their adaptability and potential.

Furthermore, he stressed the completion of research activities aligned with contemporary agricultural needs, focusing on the profitability of discovered varieties for farmers.

Kirmani highlighted the significance of aligning research efforts with the demands of the local textile industry, emphasizing the importance of market-driven research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Punjab government Cotton Research Institute Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Comments

200 characters

New varieties of cotton: Punjab govt investing Rs1.5bn to set up state-of-art research centres

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories