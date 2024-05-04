AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-04

PSGA, PSMA appeal PM to allow export of surplus sugar

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: The Punjab Sugarcane Growers Association (PSGA) and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) have jointly appealed the Prime Minister of Pakistan to allow earlier export of surplus sugar to avail an opportunity of earning valuable foreign exchange.

They also called for issuing instructions to the ministry concerned for formulating a permanent policy for export of the commodity. The demand was raised at a meeting of both the organizations held at the PSMA office on Friday in which the problems faced by the growers were discussed.

According to the PSMA officials, growersâ€™ association Chairman Rana Iftikhar Muhammad agreed that production costs of manufacturing white sugar has increased manifold due to high input costs.

He said during the crushing season of 2022-23, growers got minimum support price of sugarcane at Rs.300 per ton whereas in 2023-24, this rate was fixed as Rs. 400 per ton in Punjab and Rs. 425 in Sindh, which later reached up to Rs.500 per ton. Because of this, farmers got better return of their crop. Export of surplus sugar will help end issues between the farmers and the sugar mills.

The PSMA officials said sugar rates have dropped and the association is still waiting for the export of surplus sugar. On the other hand, due to unnecessary delay in export, the international prices of sugar are continuously receding, which are minimizing the opportunity to increase countryâ€™s foreign exchange reserves.

Rana Iftikhar Muhammad expressed his concerns that farmers have suffered losses in other crops such as wheat, cotton and maize. Their interest towards sugarcane cultivation is increasing. It is anticipated that farmers will cultivate about 30% more sugarcane resulting in additional sugarcane production in the next season. Accordingly surplus sugar production will again be increased.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sugar PSMA sugar export Punjab Sugarcane Growers Association PSGA

Comments

200 characters

PSGA, PSMA appeal PM to allow export of surplus sugar

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories