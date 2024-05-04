AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Medical body submits report on pacer Ihsanullah's injury

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: The independent three-member Medical Committee, comprising Prof. Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband and Prof. Javed Akram, tasked with reviewing the handling of fast bowler Ihsanullah’s right elbow injury and recommending next steps, submitted its detailed report to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

After a thorough examination of the case history, including all MRI, ultrasound, and related reports, interviews with members of the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences Department and Ihsanullah, and consultations with renowned surgeons and specialists, including Prof. Adam Watts (Consultant Hand, Elbow & Upper Limb Surgeon), Javed Mughal (Director and Lead Physiotherapist, Rainham Physiotherapy Centre), and Dr. Mohammad Waseem (Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Shoulder & Elbow Specialist), the committee has recommended the Ihsanullah should continue with aggressive physiotherapy and rehabilitation of right elbow and shoulder. Surgery may be the last option if he does not recover in six to 12 months.

In addition to recommending the treatment plan, the Medical Committee has also identified and highlighted delays in the diagnosis of Ihsanullah’s injury and inappropriate prescription of treatment, as well as non-compliance by the fast bowler with the prescribed rehabilitation plan.

The Medical Committee concluded that Ihsanullah’s condition of right elbow pain was not addressed, treated and operated appropriately. There was a delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses and investigations. He did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition. “His surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessment.

The surgeon recommended by Director of Medical and Sports Sciences was inappropriate, lacking the academics and experience in the field. Postoperatively, Ihsanullah was not fully compliant to the rehabilitation protocols as alleged by the PCB officials.

He continues to have medial elbow pain along with shoulder dyskinesia. He has significant elbow stiffness for which surgery is not advised currently as per advice of national and international appropriate experts in the specialty shoulder and elbow.”

However, the committee strongly believe that in view of the talent possessed by Ihsanullah, he be physically assessed on his arrival to Pakistan whereby an appropriate rehabilitation plan be developed in a multidisciplinary fashion, including consideration of hydrodilation and the same be implemented to provide the best chance to the player to live up to his potential again.

Furthermore, the committee also conducted reviews on the cases of Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Zameer, and women’s cricketer Shawal Zulfikar.

Regarding Arshad, the committee recommended a two-month rehabilitation programme, while for Zeeshan, the committee suggested the bowler undergoes examination by a foot and ankle specialist. As for Shawal, the committee suggested conducting a CT scan of her right shoulder before proposing any further course of action.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted by the PCB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

