KATI-endorsed companies: DG SFA announces immediate licences, discount on lab tests

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Agha Fakhar Hussain, announced that companies endorsed by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) will receive immediate licences. Moreover, the companies suggested by KATI will enjoy a substantial 50% discount on world-standard lab tests conducted by the Food Authority.

Speaking during a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), DG Hussain outlined the pivotal role of the Sindh Food Authority in regulating food standards, especially following the devolution of regulatory powers after the Eighteenth Amendment. He emphasized the Authority commitment to supporting local companies in achieving international standard certifications, facilitated by agreements with commercial and halal labs of Islamic countries.

During the meeting KATI President Johar Qandhari, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Standing Committee Chairman Umar Qasim, Advisor to President FPCCI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Former Presidents Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Syed Farukh Mazhar, Sindh Food Authority Dr Masood Bhutto, Imran Soomro, Danish Arshad and other members were present.

Furthermore, Hussain unveiled plans for the establishment of state-of-the-art labs in collaboration with eight universities, aimed at elevating industry expertise and product quality to international standards. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in providing global market access for Pakistani products and reducing the import bill.

KATI President Johar Qandhari hailed the immediate issuance of licenses and welcome discount on lab tests. Qandhari stressed the need for simplified registration processes, advocating for the consideration of all products under a single company registration. He appreciated the efforts by DG Sindh Food Authority.

Echoing these sentiments, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya lauded DG Hussain proactive approach in resolving longstanding licensing issues and prioritizing health standards. He emphasized the immediate registration of new companies as beneficial not only for businesses but also for consumers.

Standing Committee Chairman Umar Qasim underscored the importance of organizing workshops and seminars to raise awareness among industry members about quality standards and regulatory processes. He called for clarity regarding the roles of regulatory bodies such as the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

Former KATI President and Advisor to President FPCCI, Sheikh Umer Rehan, commended the SFA efforts to ensure compliance with international quality standards, urging attention to hygiene standards in local restaurants.

The event concluded with suggestions from Nighat Awan, Muslim Mohammadi, Syed Farrukh Mazhar and other industry representatives, highlighting the collaborative efforts between KATI and the SFA in enhancing industry standards and market access for local businesses.

