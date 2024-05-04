AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
May 04, 2024
CM Maryam, WHO director vow to provide quality health facilities

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz met WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Hanan Balkhy in which it was agreed to hold collaboration for the provision of better health facilities in the province. Dr Hanan Balkhy congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz on being elected as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

The CM felicitated Dr Hanan Balkhy on assuming the office of WHO Regional Director. She lauded the services of Dr Hanan Balkhy rendered in the health sector especially with regard to controlling infection among the people.

The CM Maryam Nawaz said, ''The Punjab government will provide complete cooperation and assistance to WHO to ensure prevention from diseases and their treatment.

Bringing reforms in the health sector is our foremost priority. As many as 32 field hospitals have been functionalized for the rural people in the province and we will accomplish our target to establish state of the art hospitals in every district within the next 05 years."

Dr Hanan Balkhy said that undertaking timely measures are highly essential in order to save the people inhabiting far-flung areas from infectious diseases. WHO will provide complete cooperation and assistance for the provision of timely health facilities in case of arising natural calamity emergency situation, she added.

WHO Maryam Nawaz health facilities Dr Hanan Balkhy

