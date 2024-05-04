AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-04

BMP against harmful actions to national economy, people

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: The private sector leadership under the banner of Pakistan Businessmen Panel has always stood firm and united against harmful actions to national economy and the people of the country has not accepted any move by mafias, who were responsible for creating chaos through unnecessary and unwarranted proposals, detrimental to national cause. This was stated by Muhammad Ali Sheikh, former Vice President of FPCCI and key leader of BMP.

BMP leader said, "we shall continue our efforts for the protection of our community and the countrymen at large, who have been directly and indirectly involved in national economic growth." He said that BMP has never safeguarded the vested interests of mafia, which not only halt the progress of the country but curb the large part of society.

He felt pity on the current leadership of FPCCI, which was trying to protect wheat mafias and providing shelter to most recent act of importing massive wheat just few months before the country’s wheat crop is being harvested.

"This act of the current office bearers of FPCCI is not only ruining farmers, across Pakistan, but also worsening wheat crisis in future." he further added and stated that such action will also motivate mafia to adopt similar tactics, halting the preparation of rice crops because massive bunch of wheat crop is not being harvested yet.

Leadership of Businessman panel group condemns the act of current office bearers of FPCCI and demands a transparent inquiry of wheat import crime by judicial commission so that such criminal acts which may sabotage country’s economy are stopped.

