BMP against harmful actions to national economy, people

LAHORE: The private sector leadership under the banner of Pakistan Businessmen Panel has always stood firm and united against harmful actions to national economy and the people of the country has not accepted any move by mafias, who were responsible for creating chaos through unnecessary and unwarranted proposals, detrimental to national cause. This was stated by Muhammad Ali Sheikh, former Vice President of FPCCI and key leader of BMP.

BMP leader said, "we shall continue our efforts for the protection of our community and the countrymen at large, who have been directly and indirectly involved in national economic growth." He said that BMP has never safeguarded the vested interests of mafia, which not only halt the progress of the country but curb the large part of society.

He felt pity on the current leadership of FPCCI, which was trying to protect wheat mafias and providing shelter to most recent act of importing massive wheat just few months before the country’s wheat crop is being harvested.

"This act of the current office bearers of FPCCI is not only ruining farmers, across Pakistan, but also worsening wheat crisis in future." he further added and stated that such action will also motivate mafia to adopt similar tactics, halting the preparation of rice crops because massive bunch of wheat crop is not being harvested yet.

Leadership of Businessman panel group condemns the act of current office bearers of FPCCI and demands a transparent inquiry of wheat import crime by judicial commission so that such criminal acts which may sabotage country’s economy are stopped.

